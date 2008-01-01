Inhumane treatment

Vincent Lambert, a 42-year-old French nurse who suffered brain damage in a motorcycle accident in 2008, died from dehydration and starvation on Thursday, nine days after doctors stopped giving him food and fluids.

Lambert could breathe on his own, fall asleep at night, and wake up in the morning, but he was quadriplegic and could not feed himself. His wife, Rachel, asked doctors to discontinue food and fluids for years, saying he would not have wanted to live in his dependent condition. His Catholic parents and two of his eight siblings fought back in the courts. In May, an appeals court ruled in favor of continuing to give Lambert food and water, but France’s highest court ruled last month that doctors could remove it, which they did on July 2.

France does not allow euthanasia, but it does allow removing nutrition and hydration from someone whom doctors deem terminally ill or injured. Pro-life advocates argue that people in Lambert’s condition are impaired but not terminally ill. Alex Schadenberg, director of the Canada-based Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, told me that the line used to be more distinct. Decades ago, when people suffered an accident leaving them unable to speak or eat by themselves, others would care for them until they died a natural death.

“‘Food and fluids’ has been defined as medical treatment, not only in Canada and in the U.S., but most of the Western world,” Schadenberg said. “Therefore, because it’s defined as medical treatment, if you’re in a medical condition and someone suggested, or a family member with the power of attorney says, we want medical treatment to cease, that includes food and fluids.”

Many have compared Lambert’s case in France to the one in the United States involving Terri Schiavo, a brain-damaged woman who died in 2005 of dehydration and starvation in Florida. She lived for 13 days after doctors removed her feeding tube. Schiavo’s case was a high-profile one, but it wasn’t the first.

In 1986, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts ruled that tube-feeding was “medical treatment” and allowed doctors to remove a feeding tube from Paul Brophy, a firefighter who suffered brain damage from a ruptured aneurism. Brophy died eight days later. In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that doctors could discontinue tube-feeding for Nancy Cruzan, who had been in a car accident and was in a vegetative state.

But neither Schiavo nor Lambert were dying or in a vegetative state. They could interact with others in a limited way.

Lambert’s mother, Viviane, begged the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week to intervene on behalf of her son, saying, “He doesn’t talk but he expresses himself.” She said that he could turn his head when she called his name and that he cried the day doctors told him they were planning to remove his food and water. “I am here to proclaim as forcefully as I can that they want to murder Vincent. Yes, that is the appropriate word,” she said through tears.

After Lambert died, Pope Francis shared his condolences. A statement from the Vatican expressed “our closeness” to “all those who assisted him with love and devotion.”

“We have the duty to always protect [life” and “not cede to throwaway culture,” the pope said before Lambert died.

Schadenberg said Lambert had value as a human being and deserved dignity and respect.

“I don’t see him as any different than me, and he should be treated equally in all respects,” Schadenberg said. “And that’s how you have equality and dignity within a society. Dignity isn’t about how you kill somebody. Dignity is how you treat someone who is alive.”