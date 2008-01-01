Inhumane treatment

Across the nation
Oregon: As if to counter the move of Waskom, Texas, where city leaders voted to create a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” the Portland, Ore., City Council passed a resolution last week that “condemns any attempt to restrict, prohibit, or otherwise impede access to safe and legal abortion care.” Lois Anderson, director of Oregon Right to Life, said in a statement that the resolution was a charade and a waste of resources: “Oregon has zero restrictions on abortion and, in fact, abortion rights have been built into our statutes.”
Alabama: Ellen Haverman Hermann won't have to pay a $250 ticket she received after handing out pro-life pamphlets to people going to an abortion center. Someone complained to authorities that she was obstructing traffic, but an officer only cited her for demonstrating without a permit. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on Friday that her demonstration was “minor” since it involved fewer than 20 people, and that she did not have to pay the fine.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong ruled on Friday in favor of a law protecting the unborn from abortion by dismemberment. The Center for Reproductive Rights, a pro-abortion group out of New York that challenged the law, said it planned to appeal. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, a Republican, celebrated the ruling, saying, “Dismemberment abortions are barbaric, brutal and subject unborn children to more cruelty than we allow for death row inmates.”
Kansas: State District Judge Teresa Watson refused to grant an injunction against a law protecting children from tele-abortion, a drug-induced abortion prescribed after a video conference between a woman and an abortionist. It remains to be seen whether Watson’s ruling will stand in light of the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year that the state constitution contains a right to abortion. —S.G.