Indonesian tsunami kills hundreds

Thousands of rescue workers in Indonesia continued to search for victims on Monday after a weekend tsunami struck the coastlines of western Java and the southern Sumatra islands, killing at least 373 people. The waves swept away locals and tourists on Saturday evening after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted and triggered an underwater landslide.

“We request prayers from all over the country so that we are all given salvation, patience, and strength,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who arrived to the area on Monday.

More than 1,400 people were injured, and 128 remain missing. The Pandeglang region of Java’s Banten province was hit hardest, with at least 207 casualties. The province’s Indonesian Medical Association sent doctors and medical supplies to assist the wounded. Many of the victims were holiday-goers enjoying the weekend ahead of Christmas. An Indonesian band called Seventeen was performing at the Tanjung Lesung Beach for employees of an electric company when the waves hit. The band later announced its bass player, guitarist, and road manager died, and two other band members and the wife of one of the performers were missing. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the water damaged at least 611 homes and 60 shops.

Indonesia suffered multiple deadly natural disasters this year. Earthquakes on the tourist island of Lombok killed more than 400 people in July and August, and a double earthquake and tsunami disaster on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,000 people in September.