Indonesian plane instrument malfunctioned

The airspeed indicator on a Lion Air flight that crashed last week in Indonesia malfunctioned on its last four flights, investigators said Monday after retrieving data from the plane’s flight recorder. Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee Deputy Chairman Haryo Satmiko said investigators sifted through 69 hours of flight data and found the plane experienced a problem with its speed. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed into the Java Sea northeast of Jakarta 13 minutes after it took off one week ago. All 189 people on board died. Passengers on the plane’s earlier flights reported high speeds and rapid drops in altitude, but the airline said it had fixed a technical problem ahead of the fatal flight.

Hundreds of rescue workers have recovered more than 100 body bags of human remains from the crash site. Authorities confirmed the rescue team lost one volunteer diver, Syarhul Anto, who died Friday.