Indonesian landslides, flooding kills more than 100

Heavy rain continued to drench eastern Indonesian islands on Wednesday as rescuers struggled to reach remote areas. Landslides and flooding triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja killed at least 119 people in Indonesia and 27 others in neighboring East Timor. On the Indonesian Lembata island, the storm sent solidified lava from a November volcanic eruption crashing down on more than a dozen villages.

How are authorities responding? The storm washed away roads and bridges and knocked down trees, making it difficult for rescuers to access many areas. Helicopters joined the search for survivors in some isolated areas, while the navy prepared hospital ships to treat injured survivors on Wednesday. National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo urged the private sector to back relief efforts. The storm will continue until at least Friday before moving south towards Australia.

