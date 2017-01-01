Indonesia searches plane crash site

Indonesian authorities and rescue workers on Tuesday continued to search for human remains and clues after a plane crashed Monday with 189 people on board. The Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft went down in the sea northeast of Jakarta 13 minutes after it took off. The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency on Tuesday said workers recovered 10 intact bodies and some other body parts. The agency also deployed ships and an underwater vehicle to search for the plane’s hull and flight recorder.

Lion Air President Edward Sirait on Monday noted the plane had a technical problem on its last flight before the crash. Conchita Caroline, an Indonesian television personality who boarded that flight from Bali to Jakarta, said the airline disembarked and then reembarked passengers before they took off due to an “unusual” engine roar. Alon Soetanto, another passenger on that flight, told TVOne that the plane dropped suddenly less than 10 minutes after it took off. “That happened several times during the flight,” he said. “We felt like in a roller coaster. Some passengers began to panic and vomit.”

A team of experts will arrive in the country on Wednesday to assist with the investigation.