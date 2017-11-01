Indonesia prepares for ‘imminent’ volcano eruption

Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency on Monday raised the alert for Bali’s Mount Agung volcano to the highest level and ordered mass evacuations as a larger eruption becomes “imminent.” The volcano hurled clouds of white and dark gray ash about 9,800 feet into the atmosphere, and people could hear its explosions nearly 8 miles away, the disaster agency said. Videos showed water and volcanic debris flowing down the volcano’s slopes as rain fell on the island. The disaster agency warned of a possible larger eruption and expanded the danger zone to 6 miles, covering 22 villages and as many as 100,000 people. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said only about 40,000 people have evacuated the region. “Authorities will comb the area to persuade them,” he said. “If needed, we will forcibly evacuate them.” Airport spokesman Air Ahsanurrohim said officials canceled about 445 flights after ash from the volcano clouded the airspace, stranding about 59,000 travelers. Indonesia’s disaster agency in September raised Mount Agung’s alert status to the highest level after increased tremors but lowered it again in October. Mount Aung last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people.