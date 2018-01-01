Student: Teacher tackled gunman, stopped shooting

UPDATE: One of the students who survived the shooting Friday at an Indiana middle school credits his teacher with preventing more bloodshed. The still unidentified student gunman pulled out a gun and began shooting after walking into class late. The other students were busy taking a test. “Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand, and tackled him to the ground,” said Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker. “If it weren’t for him, more of us would have been injured for sure.” Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt said the attacker asked to be excused from class and then returned with two handguns. He shot the teacher and another student before being subdued. Jowitt did not confirm Stonebraker’s account of the teacher’s involvement in ending the attack. Another student told reporters he counted 16 shots during the incident. Officials still haven’t offered any information about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (1 p.m.): Police arrested an Indiana middle school student Friday morning after he allegedly shot a classmate and a teacher. Officials have released few other details about the incident at Noblesville West Middle School, including the severity of the injuries, the weapons used, or a possible motive. Shortly after announcing the arrest, police said they believed the suspect acted alone and students did not face an ongoing threat. School officials took the 1,300 students from grades 6-8 to a nearby high school where their parents picked them up. The shooting in Noblesville, about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, comes a week after a high school student shot and killed eight students and two teachers in Santa Fe, Texas.