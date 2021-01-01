Indian farmers’ protests turn violent

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marched, rode horses, and drove tractors into the capital city of New Delhi Tuesday, where they broke past barricades, defied tear gas, and hoisted flags on the historic 17th century Red Fort monument. The chaos left 300 officers injured and at least eight buses and 17 private vehicles damaged. Authorities said one protester died when his tractor overturned, but protesters claim he was shot. The protest overshadowed a scaled-back military parade to mark Republic Day, a national holiday commemorating India’s first constitution after independence.

What is fueling the demonstrations? Thousands of farmers have set up protest camps outside New Delhi since November demanding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal three new laws that they believe favor corporate farms. A farmers’ union accused outside groups of sabotaging the tractor march on Tuesday. The farmers scheduled the next protest for Feb. 1, when Modi’s government will present the annual budget to the parliament.

