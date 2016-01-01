Indian, Chinese troops battle at border

An Indian officer and two soldiers died in clashes with Chinese troops on Monday night along a disputed border, the first such confrontation to lead to fatalities since 1975. The Indian army confirmed the “violent face-off” in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region, adding that senior military officials later met at the location to defuse the tension. India reported casualties on both sides, but Chinese officials only confirmed the fighting.

What spurred the conflict? Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops illegally crossed the disputed frontier twice. Soldiers from both nations have frequently clashed along the border that runs from Ladakh in the north to the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim. Skirmishes escalated more than a month ago as thousands of soldiers from India and China faced off. Indian officials said Chinese soldiers crossed the border at three different points in early May and set up tents and guard posts despite warnings.

