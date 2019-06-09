India’s looming two-child policy

Population control is gaining momentum in India. While politicians point to environmental issues as the impetus, there are other forces behind it, including religious purity. And an inevitable increase in abortions will likely follow any policy changes.

Jonathan Abbamonte, a research analyst with the Population Research Institute, told me that India’s Hindu nationalists see population control as a way to reduce the county’s birthrate among religious minorities such as Muslims and Christians: “They want to preserve India for Hindus. They want India to be a Hindu nation.”

Some supporters of decreasing the number of people in the country also hold up China’s one-child policy as a model, a fact that is especially troubling, said Abbamonte, given that Indian politicians know about China’s resulting demographic crisis. He and others predict India will soon institute a nationwide population control policy, which could lead to disastrous consequences. Such a policy could pressure low-income women to seek an abortion to keep their families eligible for government benefits and worsen the widespread problem of sex-selective abortions.

“A population control law would only deepen the problem as some parents who have strong son preference would seek to abort second daughters in order to keep their quota open for a son,” Abbamonte said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a staunch Hindu nationalist, publicly pushed for couples to have fewer children in a speech last month, calling it an act of patriotism. He promised health and happiness to those who kept their families small. “Your family will be away from disease, will have more resources,” he said on Indian Independence Day.

Many Indians share the misconception that problems such as water shortages, air pollution, soil erosion, and congested cities result from the size of the population, and politicians like Modi play on those fears. In his speech, Modi said “population explosion” was occurring at an unrestrained pace in India and “creating innumerable challenges for us and the coming generations.” But the country’s population growth has slowed over the past several decades. The number of people in India is estimated to peak by 2059 and then start shrinking, according to population figures projected by the United Nations. Fertility is also declining, with many Indian states already below replacement level.

This week, an influential politician on the other side of the political spectrum from Modi echoed his call. “There should be a nationwide discussion on population control,” Indian National Congress party leader Jitin Prasada said on Sunday. “A law should be made in this regard.”

Last month, a member of Modi’s party presented a bill in Parliament that would impose a two-child policy, barring people who have more than two children from holding public office, increasing the interest on their bank loans, and penalizing large families with reduced food and kerosene rations. Individual states have already passed similar laws.

“The writing is on the wall,” Abbamonte said. “What the contours of this policy might look like and how much political support it receives still remains to be seen.”