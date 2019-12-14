India’s controversial citizenship test

INDIA: A citizenship amendment bill sparked protests across the country that have turned deadly, as police go after campus-led demonstrations in Delhi. The bill, passed by parliament’s lower house, creates a pathway to citizenship for some religious minorities but excludes Muslims. Many fear it could establish a religious test for citizenship. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom opposes the bill, saying the United States should impose sanctions if it passes both houses.

NIGERIA: Fulani and other extremists have killed more than 1,000 Christians, according to a British report.

IRAN: Authorities have begun arresting evangelicals in the run-up to Christmas, a “routine” practice.

The brutal crackdown on protests starting last month has killed at least 304 people and led to arrests of thousands of protesters.

LIBYA: Turkey may soon commit ground troops in support of the UN-backed government in Tripoli, but its designs are actually on the oil and gas riches of the eastern Mediterranean.

SYRIA: With hundreds of thousands displaced by Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria, a rare collection of American aid organizations are stepping in where U.S. forces are in retreat.

BRITAIN: Piecing together the 300 seconds between the start and finish of last month’s terror attack at London Bridge is a study in rapidly intersecting lives and moral contradictions.

Labour Party members of Parliament are expected to demand the resignations of top leaders, including Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party to its worst electoral defeat since 1935 last week. With Conservatives led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson extending their majority in Parliament to 80, Corbyn claimed his party has “won the arguments and rewritten the terms of political debate.”

MEXICO: A witness-protection program for drug cartel assassins has helped to dismantle some of their deadly operations, with support from a pastor evangelizing the trained killers to repentance.

ARCTIC: Arctic Sea ice continues to fall at an alarming rate, but preserved tundra landscapes now are coming to life.

