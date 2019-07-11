India moon mission delayed

INDIA: Less than an hour before liftoff, the national space agency called off the launch of an unmanned rover, which was scheduled for the early hours of Monday and had ignited national interest. The launch was set to take place just as the United States marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing on Saturday. My colleague Jamie Dean profiles the man at the controls that day, Charlie Duke.

ROMANIA: “There will be no one working in Romania for a few days because people will be celebrating Simona’s great victory,” said former Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci following Simona Halep’s victory over Serena Williams to become Romania’s first singles champion at Wimbledon. Comaneci put Romanian sportswomen in the limelight after she scored a perfect 10 at the 1976 Olympics.

SOUTH AFRICA: Ousted President Jacob Zuma made his first appearance before a commission looking into widespread graft and corruption (known as “state capture”) under his African National Congress leadership. He defended his leadership and said he was the victim of multiple conspiracies.

AFGHANISTAN: A U.S. special forces officer was killed during combat operations on Saturday, as talks with the Taliban to wind down the war continue this week with Pakistan joining the United States, China, and Russia at the table—with significant pushback from U.S. generals.

SRI LANKA is seeing spiritual revival following the Easter bombings at three churches that killed more than 250 people.

IRAN: The movement among women to remove the hijab, or head covering, is growing.

GLOBAL: Follow here for livestreaming of the U.S. State Department’s Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, which formally begins Tuesday. I’ll be attending it and numerous side events, plus speaking on Wednesday as part of a panel on the journalist’s role in highlighting abuses.

