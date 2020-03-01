India locks down, U.K. tightens rules

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enacted the most extensive stay-at-home order yet in the coronavirus pandemic. India’s 1.3 billion residents are not permitted to leave their homes for 21 days.

How are other nations coping? In one of the most-watched broadcasts in U.K. history, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced new restrictions for the next three weeks. People can only leave home to exercise once a day, shop for essential items, or get medical care, he said. Hospitals in Saxony, Germany, offered to take a handful of COVID-19 patients from Italy, where more than 6,000 people have died from the disease. Hospitals in three German states also accepted patients from eastern France over the weekend.

