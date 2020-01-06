India eases coronavirus restrictions

More train services resumed and businesses reopened in India on Monday. Some areas began allowing interstate travel, and film production restarted in the coastal state of Maharashtra. The country is easing restrictions despite ranking seventh in the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Johns Hopkins reports that India has nearly 193,500 infections and more than 5,400 deaths and 93,300 recoveries as of Monday morning.

What other countries are reopening? Greece and other European nations continue to lift lockdown orders. South Korea is considering reinstituting some restrictions after reporting 27 new cases on Sunday, many linked to clubgoers and warehouse workers in Seoul. South Africa has eased restrictions, but the education ministry nixed plans to reopen schools on Monday “until all the necessary precautions are in place.”

