In Niger, a deadly day in a deadly year

Turkey reneges on rights accord
In an unexpected weekend decree, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew the country from a landmark European accord created to protect women from violence.
Some 45 countries and the European Union signed the 2011 Istanbul Convention in Turkey. It required member countries to adopt legislation to prevent and prosecute gender-based violence.
Zehra Zumrut, Turkey’s minister for family, labor, and social policies, said the country’s constitution protects women’s rights, but he failed to explain the withdrawal. The move angered rights advocacy groups, who say it will hamper efforts to end domestic violence.
Turkey’s We Will Stop Femicide Platform reported 300 femicides last year.
Some officials within Erdogan’s Islam-oriented party had pushed for a review of the agreement, arguing it encourages divorce and undermines the traditional family unit. Critics argued the treaty’s categories on gender identity and sexual orientation also promote homosexuality. —O.O.