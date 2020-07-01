Impossible Whopper, meet impossible breakfast

Impossible Foods announced its first vegan meat product besides beef. The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas on Monday. The company’s Impossible Burger has been a mainstay of fake meat products since it went on sale in 2016.

Where can I try it? Impossible Pork will only be available in restaurants at first, and the company hasn’t said when it will begin selling the products in grocery stores. Burger King will begin selling a breakfast sandwich featuring Impossible Sausage later this month at 139 locations in five U.S. cities. The chain successfully rolled out the Impossible Whopper after a similar test last year.

Dig deeper: Plant-based food substitutes are taking over the market, leading to bankruptcies like that of Borden Dairy Co., announced Monday. Read my report in The Sift about the different plant-based fake meat products that rolled out in fast-food restaurants last year.