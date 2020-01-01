Impeachment update: No more witnesses

UPDATE: The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to call any further witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, sided with Democrats in asking for further testimony, but the remaining GOP senators prevailed 51-49. The final vote on impeachment, which is expected to result in the president’s acquittal, likely will happen next week.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:56 a.m.): WASHINGTON—The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to come to a close on Friday unless Senate Democrats drum up enough support for witnesses and more evidence. That decision is the last step before the senators vote on whether to acquit the president or remove him from office.

Who will cast the key votes? Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have said they will vote for witnesses. Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., one of the last undecided lawmakers, said he would vote against them. “There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” he said, adding that while he disapproved of Trump’s behavior, the people should decide whether to keep him in office in the next election. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, remains the last undecided lawmaker. Democrats need four Republicans to vote in favor of taking further steps.

