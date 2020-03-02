Impeachment trial reaches closing arguments

WASHINGTON—The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump resumed on Monday morning. The prosecution and defense teams have two hours to present closing arguments before the trial recesses until a final vote on Wednesday.

Is the outcome a foregone conclusion? The Senate likely will acquit the president along party lines since lawmakers on Friday voted 51-49 against calling witnesses or considering new evidence. Some moderate Democrats may vote to convict Trump on just one article of impeachment rather than both. Senators will have a chance to explain their votes during legislative sessions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether the president will mention the impeachment trial during his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

