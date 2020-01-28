Impeachment trial moves on to questions

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s defense team wrapped up its arguments before the Senate on Tuesday, concluding the president’s actions toward Ukraine did not constitute an impeachable offense. Republicans hope to achieve a bipartisan acquittal by persuading moderate Democrats who remain undecided, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Doug Jones of Alabama. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to convince moderate Republicans to support calling witnesses, especially former national security adviser John Bolton.

What’s next for the trial? Starting Wednesday afternoon, senators will have 16 hours over two days to submit written questions for the defense and prosecution. They will then vote on whether to summon witnesses and new evidence. If they vote not to, a final vote on impeachment could take place as early as Friday. Witnesses could prolong the trial for weeks.

