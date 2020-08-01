Impeachment trial format introduced
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/08/20, 11:42 am
WASHINGTON—Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he has enough Republican votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The rules, modeled after President Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment proceedings, would allow the House to present its case against Trump and the president’s legal team to respond. After that, any Republican could move to end the trial and call for a final vote on the charges. Democrats could also ask to introduce new evidence or call witnesses.
When will the trial start? That’s still unclear because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has yet to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate or name representatives to present the House’s case. The delays, an attempt to gain some leverage over the trial rules, do not appear to have influenced McConnell or Senate Republicans.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 01/08/2020 01:53 pm
I believe Nancy Pelosi has noticed she has one ace in her hand, and nothing else of any value. And Mitch McConnell has figured that out, while he sees in his own hand at least two aces and probably a pair of deuces. At the least.
Read ‘em and weep, as they say.
Janet BPosted: Wed, 01/08/2020 06:15 pm
I am glad that the Senate is not allowing the House to tell it what to do. After all, that is the purpose of two houses.