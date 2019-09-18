Impeachment efforts flounder

WASHINGTON—Some House Democrats have kicked off impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The same day, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., filed an impeachment resolution against Kavanaugh.

Will Congress impeach either one? Lewandowski gave lawmakers nothing new on the president and refused to answer questions about anything outside what special counsel Robert Mueller already reported from his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. A majority of House Democrats support impeaching the president, but they don’t have enough votes for the articles of impeachment to pass in the chamber. House leadership has largely dismissed the effort to impeach Kavanaugh. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN she didn’t see the House spending any time on it.

Dig deeper: Check out POLITICO’s new poll showing only 37 percent of voters support impeachment proceedings, while half oppose them.