Impeachment efforts flounder
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/18/19, 11:38 am
WASHINGTON—Some House Democrats have kicked off impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The same day, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., filed an impeachment resolution against Kavanaugh.
Will Congress impeach either one? Lewandowski gave lawmakers nothing new on the president and refused to answer questions about anything outside what special counsel Robert Mueller already reported from his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. A majority of House Democrats support impeaching the president, but they don’t have enough votes for the articles of impeachment to pass in the chamber. House leadership has largely dismissed the effort to impeach Kavanaugh. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN she didn’t see the House spending any time on it.
Dig deeper: Check out POLITICO’s new poll showing only 37 percent of voters support impeachment proceedings, while half oppose them.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
phillipWPosted: Wed, 09/18/2019 12:53 pm
What a colossal waste of time Congress is. If I had a dollar for every day that they completely waste it on doing nothing, well, let's just say I'd make Solomon look poor by comparison.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 09/18/2019 02:30 pm
I’m totally in favor of the House Democrats ramping up impeachment proceedings. But I would prefer they do it no earlier than mid-2020.
That way, the debacle would still be fresh in voters minds when we reach the 2020 elections.
news2mePosted: Wed, 09/18/2019 04:47 pm
Of course there are people who want Trump impeached.
Trump Derangement Syndrome isn't going away.
I wonder how many of those people they "polled" actually voted in the Pres. election.
OBAMA was our pres. for 2 terms. The man was EVIL, but I didn't get Obama Derangement Syndrome.
JerryMPosted: Wed, 09/18/2019 07:23 pm
It’s an impeachment bonanza! The democrats continue to provide more inspiration for political cartoonists...