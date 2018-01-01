Immigrant child dies in U.S. custody

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has ordered medical checks on all children in its custody, focusing on those younger than 10, after the death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy, the agency said Tuesday.

Felipe Gómez Alonzo had been in custody for crossing the U.S. southern border illegally with his father, Agustin Gomez, since Dec. 18. An agent first noticed the boy had a cough and “glossy eyes” around 9 a.m. on Monday. He was hospitalized twice and died just before midnight. CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan in a statement said the child’s death was a “tragic loss.”

The announcement also said CBP needs help from other governmental agencies and is “considering options for surge medical assistance” from the U.S. Coast Guard and other departments. The department has initiated a policy review of how it cares for young children at intake and over longer periods. CBP said there would be “an independent and thorough review of the circumstances.” The Guatemalan foreign ministry also called for an investigation.

Felipe is the second child to die in CBP custody this month. The body of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, who died earlier this month shortly after being detained by agents, was returned to her village in Guatemala this past week. Jakelin was apprehended Dec. 6 with a group of 163 illegal immigrants near Lordsburg, N.M. CBP said the girl had not had anything to eat or drink for several days before being taken into custody. She died about eight hours later.