Imelda soaks Texas

Floodwaters just kept rising in the Houston area on Friday, prompting at least 1,700 of water rescues. Tropical depression Imelda has caused two deaths and significant damage in southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Some areas face even worse flooding than during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

How dangerous are the floods? Airports canceled or delayed more than 900 flights in and out of Houston on Thursday. Officials asked workers to stay at the office and students to remain at school rather than attempt to drive the water-logged streets. Nine barges broke free of their moorings, and two struck Interstate 10 bridges over the San Jacinto River, causing closings and further tangling traffic. Authorities warned that a levee could break near Beaumont in Jefferson County, which the National Weather Service estimated received more than 40 inches of rain in 72 hours.

