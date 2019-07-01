Imagery reveals possible Iran nuclear site construction

Iranian state media reported last month that the country plans to replace a bombed-out centrifuge assembly plant necessary to build nuclear weapons. Satellite images released Wednesday showed construction equipment at a cleared area in the mountains around Natanz in central Iran. Imagery over the past months revealed new roads around the site.

Will Iran build nukes there? The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Iran informed the inspection body about the construction plans, which do not violate any existing agreements. But the site could support the development of a nuclear weapon if Iran pursued one. Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen this year after the Trump administration increased sanctions and Iran abandoned limitations on building nuclear facilities.

