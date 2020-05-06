Illness in children: Coincidence or coronavirus?

Jayden Hardowar, a normally healthy, energetic, 8-year-old boy spiked a 103-degree fever on April 23. Per his doctor’s recommendation, his parents cared for him at their home in Queens, N.Y. But on April 28, he suddenly went into cardiac arrest, Hardowar’s father told WNBC-TV in New York.

Several hundred children in the United States and Europe have developed a similar illness possibly linked to COVID-19. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) causes severe inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body, including those in the heart, and resembles the rare Kawasaki disease. The cause of Kawasaki remains unknown, but it often follows a viral infection.

After the coronavirus peaked in New York City, pediatricians began observing a strange phenomenon: Children suddenly started experiencing symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, diarrhea, and very low blood pressure. In an online weekly call about COVID-19 on May 2, intensive care unit doctors from Europe and elsewhere described similar experiences, The Atlantic reported.

Like most of the children diagnosed with MIS-C, Hardowar tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 but positive for the antibodies, suggesting he contracted the virus weeks or even months before.

Researchers don’t know whether MIS-C is Kawasaki disease or if COVID-19 triggers it. Many experts believe the illness represents an immune system overreaction that increases in children even after they have recovered from the coronavirus. A team in Bergamo, Italy, published a study in The Lancet that found 8 out of 10 children with likely MIS-C had the coronavirus antibodies. They also found a “30-fold increased incidence of Kawasaki-like disease” between mid-February and April, after COVID-19 cases spiked compared to January and early February. But the link is not certain: Among 15 children diagnosed with MIS-C early on in New York, only 10 tested positive either for COVID-19 or the antibodies, according to Live Science.

More than 20 states have reported cases of MIS-C, and New York City has documented more than 161. At least four children, three in New York state and one in Maryland, have died of apparent MIS-C in recent weeks.

Experts emphasize the condition remains very rare. Although children who contract it do require hospitalization, most fully recover. Steven Kernie, the chief of critical care medicine at New York–Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, said all 30 of the children diagnosed with the illness at his facility responded well to standard inflammation treatment. “I do try to make the point that the kids seem to do really well,” he told The Atlantic.

Doctors warn not to assume that COVID-19 causes MIS-C. Researchers haven’t had enough time to collect and analyze the data sets necessary to confirm a connection.

“Now that we’re looking for it, this data is really subject to a lot of observational bias,” Jeffrey Kahn, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, told Live Science. “It’s important to be very cautious at this point about coming up with any conclusions.”

Hardowar spent several days on a ventilator. His doctors sent him home on May 12. According to the latest reports, he is alert but still very weak.