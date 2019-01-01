Illinois gunman kills five, wounds five police officers

A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Ill., killing five people and wounding five police officers before police fatally shot him. Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman identified the shooter as Gary Martin, 45, who was believed to be an employee at the Henry Pratt Co. Ziman told reporters at a news conference Friday evening that officers arrived within four minutes after receiving reports of a shooting at the suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse and were met with gunfire. Two of the officers were airlifted to trauma centers in Chicago. Hospitals in the area report treating at least seven people from the shooting but did not release their conditions. Police so far do not know the motive for the shooting.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident as he prepared to leave for a weekend trip to his home in Palm Beach, Fla. The president praised law enforcement and offered condolences to the victims and their families in a tweet, saying, “America is with you!”