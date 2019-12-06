Illinois governor signs ‘extreme’ abortion law
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/12/19, 02:37 pm
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Wednesday stripping all protections from unborn children, allowing for abortions up to the moment of birth. The law, effective immediately, also allows partial-birth abortions, removes protection for pro-life doctors and insurers who object to the practice, and loosens requirements for abortion providers, among other provisions. During the signing, Pritzker, a Democrat, said the law made Illinois a “beacon of hope” and that “abortion bans don’t ban abortion. They just endanger women.” State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, said the law is about “building a firewall around Illinois to protect access.”
The Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life group, called it the “nation’s most extreme abortion law.” Its national campaign chairwoman, Jill Stanek said noted, “While a growing number of states are working to advance popular pro-life laws, Illinois is trying to outdo New York’s abortion extremism—and unborn children and their mothers will pay the price. There is no pride or glory in being the most extreme pro-abortion state in the nation.”
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 06/12/2019 03:20 pm
With the number of abortions in the neighborhood of 60 million, actions like the one Illinois has taken even overshadows the Holocaust. (Not trying to be hyperbolic.) God will judge eventually, but in the meantime it's time to mourn.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 06/12/2019 06:08 pm
And they call us deplorables.
GratefulDisciplePosted: Wed, 06/12/2019 06:53 pm
I'm an Illinois resident, and like most World readers (I presume), I'm sickened by this. I feel like I'm living in Babylon...but in many ways isn't that true of Christians all over the country, it's just a matter of degree? Our anger won't change this situation. Instead I think God might ask us to weep and mourn and lift the heaviness in our hearts up to Him, trusting in His sovereignty over this tragic state of affairs. And then there's this: "If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat, and if he is thirsty, give him water to drink; for you will heap burning coals on his head, and Lord will reward you." --Proverbs 25.21-22.