Illinois can’t pay its bills but still pays for abortions

Pro-life advocates in Illinois are turning to the state Supreme Court to rule on an Illinois law that established taxpayer funding of abortions.

Ten pro-life organizations, eight state legislators, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Ill., filed suit late last year against the 2017 law, which provides coverage for abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients. The plaintiffs estimate the law could cost taxpayers close to $30 million and say it violates Illinois’ balanced budget requirement. Last week, three judges from the Illinois Appellate Court sided with the state, saying they could not interfere with how the legislature handles its budget.

Now the Thomas More Society, a pro-life legal group litigating the case, is appealing to the state Supreme Court.

The Illinois Constitution states the General Assembly must make appropriations for all expenditures, which “shall not exceed funds estimated by the General Assembly to be available during that year.” But legislators haven’t balanced the budget since the late 1980s, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The state has accrued more than $200 billion in unpaid bills and unfunded pension liabilities.

“Into that scenario, you add an additional mandate that is likely to cost the state tens of millions of dollars,” said Peter Breen, a Thomas More Society attorney and Illinois state representative. “There’s no money available for these new services.”

Breen’s group is also arguing that because both houses of the legislature did not approve the abortion funding measure before May 31, 2017, it was not supposed to go into effect until June 1 of that year. But the government may have begun paying for abortions beginning on Jan. 1, 2017. Illinois appellate Judge Lisa Holder White said both houses passed the bill by May 10, 2017, but Breen pointed to a motion to reconsider later filed by Sen. Don Harmon, which he withdrew in September 2017.

“This ruling essentially strips two key protections from the people of the state of Illinois, and on issues so important that the Supreme Court needs to make the final call,” Breen said.

Cathy Ruse, an attorney with the Family Research Council, told me that finances aside, the use of tax dollars to cover abortions is “a non-starter for most people, including most women.” She pointed to a Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll published in January that showed 60 percent of Americans oppose the practice.

“Paying for the abortion of up to 30,000 babies every year is not only offensive, but extremely expensive, and the officials responsible for this measure haven’t set aside money in the state budget to pay for it,” Ruse said.