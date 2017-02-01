Illinois can’t pay its bills but still pays for abortions

Pro-life leaders speak out against FDA use of aborted babies
Dozens of leaders of state and national pro-life groups are urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to stop using aborted fetal tissue in its research.
A report last month showed the FDA purchases human fetal tissue to use in breeding “humanized” mice with human immune systems. Undercover journalist David Daleiden has reported that the FDA’s source company, Advanced Bioscience Resources, procured the tissue from the bodies of babies aborted at Planned Parenthood facilities.
In a letter dated Sept. 11 to Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 45 signers said they were “shocked and dismayed” by the report. They represented groups such as the Susan B. Anthony List, the Family Research Council, Americans United for Life, Students for Life of America, and the American College of Pediatricians.
“We expect far better of our federal agencies,” they wrote. “It is completely unacceptable to discover that the FDA is using federal tax dollars and fomenting demand for human body parts taken from babies who are aborted.”
They requested additional information from the FDA on its contract with Advanced Bioscience Resources, including how many specimens it ordered, the gestational ages of the aborted babies, and whether other federal agencies were conducting similar experiments.
They called the research irresponsible since alternatives to creating mice with human immune systems exist, including using umbilical cord blood stem cells and adult peripheral blood stem cells.
“The federal government must find ethical alternatives as soon as possible and should end all association with those who participate in any trafficking or procurement of aborted baby organs,” the letter stated. “No taxpayer dollars should continue to go to this gruesome practice.” —S.G.