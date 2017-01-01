Illicit opportunism

Challenging the rules
A male U.S. Navy officer who faces involuntary discharge for attempting to identify as a woman during military service filed the first lawsuit on Tuesday against a policy on transgenderism in the U.S. armed forces.
The rule, which went into effect in April 2019, repealed an Obama administration mandate allowing members of the military to serve as the opposite sex and receive healthcare coverage for cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries. Now service members must represent themselves as their biological sex unless they began the transition before the new rules took effect. People who have attempted to change their sex may not enlist, and active military members who begin identifying as transgender or seek to transition face discharge.
The male officer, stationed in Massachusetts and named “Lt. Doe” in the lawsuit, wants to serve in the Navy as a woman. Lawyers say doctors diagnosed the officer with gender dysphoria two months after the new policy took effect.
Four previous lawsuits against the policy are still pending in court and expected to go to trial. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year the policy could take effect while those cases continued. In June 2019, Kelly Laco, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, told Reuters the government intends to defend the Pentagon’s right to “continue implementing a personnel policy it determined necessary to best defend our nation.” —M.J.