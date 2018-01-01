Illegal immigrant charged in Iowa student’s murder

Police have charged a man in the United States illegally with first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. If convicted, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Tibbetts, 20, was last seen jogging near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18. Authorities found her body covered with corn stalks Tuesday morning in a field outside Brooklyn. Investigators said they used surveillance video, which showed Tibbetts jogging near Rivera’s car, to track him down.