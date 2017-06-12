Illegal immigrant acquitted of murder faces new charges
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 12/06/17, 12:09 pm
Federal authorities on Tuesday charged a Mexican man with new immigration and gun violations after a San Francisco jury last Thursday acquitted him of murder. A federal grand jury indicted Jose Ines Garcia Zarate on Tuesday with two gun charges related to the fatal shooting of Kate Steinle in July 2015: a felon in possession of a weapon and “being an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States” in possession of a gun and ammunition. The high-profile case has sparked a national debate on immigration and sanctuary cities. In a surprise decision, a San Francisco jury last week acquitted Garcia Zarate of murder and assault but convicted him of a state charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The conviction carries a maximum three years in jail, but Garcia Zarate plans to ask a judge to toss out the state conviction, according to his public defender Matt Gonzalez. Garcia Zarate, who has been in jail since the day of the shooting, is to be sentenced in state court on Dec. 14.
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 12/06/2017 03:50 pm
This case must be very troubling to liberals: They love immigrants, even illegals, and want to be very lenient with them. But they hate guns and want to throw the book at gun owners. Look at how the California jury acquited Zarate of the killing but found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Here's how liberals might resolve the conflict, and get Zarate off the hook on the new charges: Senor Zarate probably was not the LEGAL owner of the firearm--no doubt did not go through the legal process California mandates for obtaining the pistol. Since it is firearms AND gun owners who are bad, bad, bad, to libs, a California judge can simply declare Senor Zarate was not in fact an evil gun owner. I.e. the gun just accidentally fell into his pocket, so PRESTO, he's off the hook. Maybe even, the poor man was actually oppressed and victimized by that wily evil firearm, maybe it JUMPED into his pocket!
And we already know they (Libs, Californians, snowflakes etc.) don't recognize the illegal entry to the US as a crime, so it's easy to make that go away too.
No need to thank me, Libs, just want your minds to be at ease.
Upright Califonians, if you're offended by this, maybe it's time to get out instead of staying there and helping enable such a corruption of common sense, morality, and justice. Without the taxes you pay there, maybe we can see that mess finally collapse.