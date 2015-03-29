The species that evolutionists have pegged as an early human ancestor seems to have more in common with apes, according to a recent analysis of the skeleton of a 3-year-old Australopithecus afaransis.

The toddler had ape-like feet with grasping toes, probably used to climb trees and cling to her mother when carried, researchers wrote this month in an article for Science Advances. Anthropologists unearthed the female, named Selam, in Ethiopia in 2000. The finding stirred excitement in the scientific community because it represented the most intact skeleton of this species found so far.

The adults of the species, the most famous being the Lucy skeleton discovered in 1974, were believed to have walked upright on two legs. Although scientists found only 40 percent of Lucy’s bones and scientific analysis showed that the creature was the size and shape of an ape, evolutionists became convinced it must have walked upright based on the position of the spinal cord and the shape of the pelvis. And if it walked upright, they reasoned, it must have been an ancestor of humans.

But analysis of Selam’s foot showed the juveniles of this species had ape-shaped feet. Zeresenay Alemseged, the paleoanthropologist who discovered Selam’s skeleton, told Live Science that even though the fossil’s big toe lined up with the other toes, similar to those of a human foot, the appendage curved inward like today’s tree climbing apes. Selam also had a much weaker heel than would have been required for walking upright.

“So that suggests [A. afarensis] grew their heels very differently than we do,” Jeremy DeSilva, lead author of the study, told Live Science. “Even though we have the same anatomy they had, we got it differently.”

Selam’s big toe and heel aren’t the only foot problem encountered by evolutionary scientists. Last year, anthropologists found evidence of human footprints on the Greek island of Crete that far predated Lucy, thus showing that humans could not have evolved from her species.

Evolutionists believe Lucy’s anatomy shows she was a human ancestor, not because they have found a link between humans and apes, but because they begin with the assumption that humans originated through evolutionary processes. Creationists instead interpret these scientific findings through the authority of the Bible.

In the final analysis, if it looks like an ape and climbs like an ape, it just might be an ape.