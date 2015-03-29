If it looks like an ape …

Distant galaxy hurls ghost particles at Earth
Astrophysicists have discovered that a galaxy outside the Milky Way, and 4 billion light-years from the Earth, is likely hurling subatomic ghost particles at us. These neutrinos, the second most abundant type of particle in the universe, have no electrical charge and nearly no mass. Billions of them can pass through a human in a second and remain unnoticed because they do not interact with matter.
IceCube, an instrument with sensors scattered under the ice at the South Pole, detects about 200 neutrinos per day. Most of them are low energy particles produced by cosmic rays, atom fragments that rain down on the Earth from outside the solar system. But last September, IceCube detected a neutrino with very high energy indicating it likely originated from some celestial body in deep space.
IceCube also allowed scientists to identify the neutrino’s precise incoming direction and it pointed to a very distant blazar. Blazars are special galaxies with a supermassive black hole at their core. The black hole draws in material that forms a hot, rotating disk and then spews out jets of particles that travel at nearly the speed of light.
France Córdova, director of the National Science Foundation, said the discovery was exciting because, until now, the only intergalactic travelers that could provide information about the universe were gravitational waves and electromagnetic radiation. With this new discovery, neutrinos have become a third messenger from outer space that can give us “a more complete understanding of the universe, and important new insights into the most powerful objects and events in the sky,” she said in a statement. —J.B.