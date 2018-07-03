Identity politics

Complaint dismissed
The leadership of the United Methodist Church (UMC)in Alabama recently dismissed a complaint against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for violating the church’s tenets by enforcing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Some 600 clergy and members of the denomination had signed a letter to the pastors of his local church in Alabama and to a church he attends near Washington, D.C., that charged him with child abuse over his part in enforcing a policy that separated children from their parents who immigrated into the United States illegally. The letter also charged Sessions with immorality, racial discrimination, and dissemination of doctrines contrary to those of the UMC, pointing to his use of Scripture in defending the policy.
The denomination’s Alabama–West Florida Conference, which has jurisdiction over Sessions’ home church, dismissed the complaint, concluding its judicial processes could not be used against Sessions for his political actions.
“In this matter, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was carrying out the official policy of the President and/or the United States Department of Justice,” Bishop David Graves said in a statement. “It was not an individual act. We believe this type of conduct is not covered by the chargeable offense provisions of the Book of Discipline of the United Methodist Church, 2016, for laypersons.”
The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the matter.
David Wright, a chaplain at the University of Puget Sound and an ordained UMC minister, initiated the effort to discipline Sessions. He called the decision an “abdication of both pastoral and social responsibility” and said the church leadership in Alabama had “told our denomination and our world that we as United Methodists have no personal or corporate responsibility for a member of our church whose direct and personal creation and implementation of a national policy rooted in racism causes tremendous physical, spiritual, and emotional harm to our fellow human beings.”
But Mark Tooley, a lifelong United Methodist and president of the Institute on Religion and Democracy, a Washington think tank that advocates for orthodoxy within mainline denominations, wrote that the denomination was correct in dismissing the charges, which he called “a publicity stunt endorsed by hundreds of activist United Methodists online.”
But he warned that the rationale used by church leaders to dismiss the complaint, while technically correct under church policy, “implied the church has no concern about political conduct by church members.” —Anne K. Walters