Identity politics

A majority of Democrats prefer socialism but not capitalism, according to a Gallup poll published Monday, and rumblings by Democrats have led to speculation about the future of their party.

While the rate of Democrats who view socialism positively, 57 percent, has not materially increased from 2010, the poll found Democrats who view capitalism positively dropped from 56 percent to 47 percent. (Respondents were asked about their views on each ideology separately.) Just 16 percent of Republicans viewed socialism favorably, compared to 71 percent who backed capitalism. Overall, a 56 percent majority of Americans have a positive view of capitalism.

Meanwhile, the so-called democratic-socialist movement is growing: Membership in the Democratic Socialists of America organization swelled from 6,000 in recent years to 45,000 in July. The newest face for the movement is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a political newcomer who trounced 10-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in their New York Democratic primary race. That upset, paired with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., winning 23 states in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, has left the party split over whether to ride the socialist surge or backpedal.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., insisted that “the Democratic Party is not a socialist party,” but Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez hailed Ocasio-Cortez as “the future of our party.”

Progressive stances on universal healthcare, a higher minimum wage, free higher education, and the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have grown in popularity among Democrats. A third of Senate Democrats and two-thirds of House Democrats have endorsed Sanders’ universal healthcare plan.

But researchers at George Mason University pointed out Sanders’ “Medicare for All” would cost taxpayers $32.6 trillion over the first 10 years.

“Half of voters already think the Democratic Party is too extreme, so embracing socialist policies … will only make Democrats more out of touch,” tweeted Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Democratic-socialist candidates may be banking on young voters to give them a seat at the table. The Gallup poll found that 51 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 view socialism favorably, compared to 45 percent who support capitalism. But young people may be an undependable bloc: A Pew study found that only 28 percent from that age group actually plan to vote in November’s midterm elections, compared with 74 percent of seniors.

The question remains whether the Democratic Party will marshal young voters to the polls or whether the democratic-socialist movement will fade out with age.