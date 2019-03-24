Idai leaves overwhelming need for assistance

As floodwaters recede in cyclone-ravaged areas of southern Africa, the focus of relief efforts shifts to searches for family members and much-needed assistance for 2 million people affected by the disaster.

Aid workers in Mozambique are scrambling to address public health concerns in makeshift camps that already house 228,000 displaced people, with more on the way.

“We will have cholera; we will have malaria,” said Celso Correia, the government’s emergency response coordinator. “It’s unavoidable in this situation, so the government is opening a cholera treatment center already.”

Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi on March 14, killing more than 700 people. Thousands of others are missing, and the number of casualties is expected to rise as authorities continue to gain access to more regions.

“There are bodies floating in the water,” Heidi Baker, a missionary leading the U.S.-based Iris Global ministry in Mozambique, said in a video update. “We are working together as a united front to do something right now in the midst of insane human suffering.”

The hard-hit port city of Beira has become the command center for aid efforts in Mozambique. Thousands of people from other affected areas have walked for hours or come by boat to get assistance, and others have set out from Beira to search for family members as outages continue to plague communication networks.

One woman, Veronica Fatia, said she traveled three hours by boat to the town of Buzi in search of her mother. “My home is gone, but I’m also happy because I can see my family,” she said.

Jamie LeSueur, who leads the Mozambique operations of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the group is working on providing sanitation facilities for about 20,000 people and clean water for about 15,000 people in Beira this week.

World Relief in a statement said it has formed a partnership with the Evangelical Association of Malawi to assist about 9,000 households in the southern region with immediate relief. “Our hearts are broken for those who have lost homes and loved ones through the devastation of Cyclone Idai,” World Relief President Scott Arbeiter said.

Nicholas Shamano, the country director with Christian Aid in Zimbabwe, told me the group will provide immediate assistance to 1,000 households that will offer shelter, food, and basic hygiene needs.

On Sunday, Christians still gathered outdoors to pray. Worshippers at the Universal Church in Beira prayed and sang on the patio of a damaged building. “You can see the strength in their eyes,” the 36-year-old pastor, known as Junior, told Reuters. “From today, we are looking forward.”