‘I’m holding my death certificate’

ABUJA, Nigeria—Nigerian security forces last week shot and killed 42 members of a Shiite Islamic movement during a violent crackdown on protests in the nation’s capital. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) staged a religious procession to coincide with a three-day protest demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky.

Tensions escalated in 2015 when security forces killed more than 300 Shiites in an attack on the group’s headquarters in Kaduna state, arresting Zakzaky, who remains in police custody.

Half of Nigeria’s population is Muslim, and a majority identifies as Sunni. The Shiite minority gained ground in Nigeria after the 1979 revolution in Iran, mostly led by Shiites.

The Nigerian sect maintains strong ties with Iran, which is considered the international protector of Shiites, but has denied it receives any funding from Iran and maintains its protests are nonviolent. Iran protested last week’s killings and demanded compensation for the victims. Similar sectarian disagreements have had deadly results in Syria, where conflict between the Sunni and Shiite forces continues to drive the civil war there.

On Oct. 27, police blocked the Kubwa expressway in Abuja and killed at least three IMN demonstrators. A few days later, the army blocked traffic and opened fire on some of the protesters along an expressway on the city’s outskirts. The following day, police shot at demonstrators in the city center.

Ibrahim Musa, an IMN spokesman, confirmed the death toll to Reuters, as the group began mass burials for some of the dead. During the burial ceremony, Ibrahim Ganawa, an IMN youth leader, said his group feels threatened in the country: “I, as a Shiite today, I’m carrying my death certificate.”

In a brief statement on Facebook, the Nigerian Army said IMN attacked on-duty forces on Oct. 29. Authorities arrested about 400 members of the Shiite group and arraigned at least 130 of them last week.

Amnesty International said about 122 others were injured in the unrest.

“This pattern clearly shows soldiers and police approached IMN processions not to restore public order, but to kill,” said Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s director in Nigeria. He warned that the continuously uninvestigated rights violations would fuel “dangerous disdain” for human life in the country.

SBM Intelligence, a Lagos state-based intelligence analysis group, noted in a statement that IMN demonstrators have remained disciplined and mostly peaceful since the first widespread government crackdown in 2015.

“Should IMN decide to take up arms against the state, the discipline it has exhibited so far suggests that it will be an effective subversive force,” the group said, warning that there is a chance the crackdown could push younger members of the group into “discarding the pacifist approach and opting for the path of violent retribution.”