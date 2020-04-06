Hydroxychloroquine fails rigorous study

Researchers conducted a more thorough study into the malaria drug many hoped could prevent COVID-19, but results continue to disappoint. In the latest study, researchers looked at 821 people from the United States and Canada who were at a high risk of contracting the disease, and hydroxychloroquine provided no better protection from the coronavirus than a placebo. The research team published its results in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday. Among the participants, 12 percent who took hydroxychloroquine contracted COVID-19 compared to 14 percent on the placebo, a statistically insignificant difference that researchers said they could attribute to chance. But they encouraged further study, noting that the participants self-reported their symptoms, and some didn’t follow directions.

Didn’t the president take hydroxychloroquine? President Donald Trump took the drug for two weeks after two members of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. His doctor said he suffered no ill effects. The study found that though the drug didn’t prevent coronavirus as hoped, it also didn’t cause serious harm: 40 percent of the participants had side effects, mostly mild stomach problems.

