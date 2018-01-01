Hurricane Lane poses flood risk for Hawaii

Hurricane Lane might not make a direct pass over Hawaii, but it already is inundating the state with dangerous amounts of rain. Some parts of the Big Island received 12 inches of precipitation over 12 hours as of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service reported, with multiple landslides affecting roads. The storm is expected to weaken some as it moves north and closer to the other Hawaiian islands, but it will continue to pose a major flooding risk because it is moving so slowly, forecasters warned.