Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/22/18, 01:14 pm
Hawaii residents prepared Wednesday for a hurricane that was expected to pass near or over the islands in the coming days. Authorities on the Big Island and Maui closed schools and sent home nonessential personnel as Hurricane Lane, now a Category 4 storm but expected to weaken, approached. Even if the storm doesn’t pass directly over the islands, it could still cause damage with winds, rain, and storm surges.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
