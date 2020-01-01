Hurricane Isaias moves toward Florida coast

Florida officials are closing beaches, marinas, and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning on Friday night in anticipation of the storm. Mayor Carlos Giménez said the eastern coastal county has 20 evacuation centers on standby as Hurricane Isaias approaches from the Bahamas. By Friday afternoon, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. North Carolina authorities ordered residents to evacuate Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks starting on Saturday evening.

What damage has Isaias done? The storm toppled trees, destroyed crops, and caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. It knocked shingles off roofs in the Bahamas, which, along with the Turks and Caicos Islands, is expecting 4 to 8 inches of rain.

