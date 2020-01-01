Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

Iota weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour as it made landfall late on Monday. The storm's center hit the coast some 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta touched down also as a Category 4 storm on Nov. 3.

What’s the outlook? Authorities warned already saturated soil left many areas at risk of landslides and floods. Iota could bring a storm surge of 15-20 feet above normal tides. Eta killed at least 120 people in Central America and Mexico after making landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane. Now, northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and southern Belize are looking at 8-16 inches of rain with 30 inches possible in isolated areas. The flooding from this season’s 30th named storm could also affect Costa Rica and Panama.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.