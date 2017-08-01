Hurricane Harvey grows more powerful

UPDATE: Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already begun setting up staging areas for search and rescue teams and relief supply stations in San Antonio, Seguin, Texas, and other cities near the hurricane’s projected path along the Texas Gulf Coast. FEMA on Friday urged residents to charge cellphones and to download the agency’s app, follow them on Twitter at @FEMAregion6, or follow FEMA on Facebook.

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Harvey to a Category 3 storm as officials warned that Texas faces a significant, life-threatening disaster. The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday, delivering a direct hit to Corpus Christi, Texas, and other towns along the Gulf Coast. “The tropical storm force winds have already commenced on the Gulf Coast,” National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said to residents Friday. “You’ve essentially run out of time for outdoors preparations. You need to find a safe place and you need to stay there.” Forecasters warned of expected high winds and power outages but said unprecedented flooding could be the storm’s most debilitating effect. Harvey is expected to move slowly inland and then migrate back out to the Gulf of Mexico, dropping several feet of rainfall. “Let’s set the expectations: Texas is about to have a very significant disaster. And we have to let people know that,” William “Brock” Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told MSNBC Friday.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:55 a.m.): Hurricane Harvey strengthened to a Category 2 storm early Friday morning as it barreled toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center warned that preparations for the storm, which should make landfall late Friday or early Saturday, “should be rushed to completion.” Hurricane experts believe the storm will gather strength and become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it hits Texas, making it a “life-threatening” event with the possibility of extensive damage up to 100 miles inland from a battering of rain and winds hitting 125 mph over the next three days. Authorities in seven Texas counties, from Corpus Christi to the western end of Galveston Island, ordered mandatory evacuations from low-lying areas on Thursday. Officials expressed concern that not as many people were evacuating as previous storms and urged immediate action. The last Category 3 storm to hit the United States was Hurricane Wilma in 2005.