Hurricane Hanna hits South Texas

The high winds and flooding from the Category 1 storm that battered Corpus Christi, Texas, and surrounding areas on Saturday could compound the challenges of containing the coronavirus. City officials urged residents to take shelter in their homes and wear masks and practice social distancing if they had to leave. “We cannot allow this hurricane to lead to a more catastrophically deadly event by stoking additional spread of COVID-19 that could lead to fatalities,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

What damages are expected? Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night along the southern Texas and northern Mexico coasts, with isolated totals of up to 18 inches in some places. The storm could affect a makeshift migrant camp near the U.S. southern border in Matamoros, Mexico, where about 1,300 asylum seekers are staying.

