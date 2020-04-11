Hurricane Eta batters Nicaragua

The storm continued to move across northeastern Nicaragua on Wednesday after descending on the country's Caribbean coast as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph the day before. Eta weakened by Tuesday evening, but its slow movement brought heavy rainfall to Central America. Local media reported a mudslide killed two miners.

How bad is the damage? The storm uprooted trees, left thousands of residents without power, and cut off access to remote communities in northeastern Nicaragua. In Honduras, Eta triggered a mudslide that killed a 12-year-old girl. Forecasters expect parts of Nicaragua and Honduras to get 15 to 25 inches of rainfall and also predicted heavy downpour in Jamaica, eastern Guatemala, and southern Belize.

