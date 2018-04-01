Hurricane Dorian threatens Puerto Rico, Florida

Dorian strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it approached Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Forecasters expect it to move northwest into the Atlantic Ocean and strengthen as it heads toward the southeastern United States.

Does Dorian pose a threat? Puerto Rico is bracing for landslides, flooding, and power outages. President Donald Trump ordered federal assistance for local authorities in the U.S. territory. Forecasters said Dorian’s path is difficult to predict, but Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina residents should keep a close watch as the storm moves toward the U.S. mainland.

WORLD Digital updated this report to reflect Dorian’s upgraded status as a hurricane.