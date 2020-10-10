Hurricane Delta swamps weary Louisiana

Friday night’s storm followed a path Hurricane Laura carved just six weeks earlier. Delta, a Category 2, scattered piles of debris and peeled tarps off roofs in Lake Charles, La., and other battered communities. About 740,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi early Saturday, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

Where will the storm head next? Tropical storm–force winds swirled over a swath of the United States from Galveston, Texas, to Natchez, Miss., early Saturday. Forecasters said Delta’s weakened remnants would move into the Tennessee Valley over the weekend, possibly spinning off tornadoes and dumping up to 3 inches of rain that could cause flash flooding in the southern Appalachians.

