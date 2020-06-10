Category 3 Hurricane Delta aims for Cancun

Resorts along the northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula prepared on Tuesday to bear the brunt of the oncoming storm. Officials warned residents to have several days of food and water on hand before Hurricane Delta arrives, and tourists and residents evacuated from coastal areas. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma have already drenched many of the nearby communities.

What’s the forecast? The storm is expected to make landfall just south of Cancun in the early hours of Wednesday with winds up to 120 mph and a storm surge 9 to 13 feet deep. Delta will then likely regain strength over the Gulf of Mexico before striking the hurricane-battered U.S. coast later in the week.

