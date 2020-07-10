Hurricane Delta enters Gulf of Mexico

Mexican officials have reported no deaths or injuries after the storm made landfall south of Cancun early Wednesday morning, but about one-third of the Yucatan peninsula lost power. Delta moved out over the Gulf as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Where is Delta headed next? The storm is moving toward Louisiana, where it could make landfall around Friday south of Morgan City. Delta will likely gain strength over the water and could again become a Category 3 hurricane. New Orleans could get anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of rain, according to forecasts. Louisiana officials are shoring up levees and sandbagging, and the Coast Guard is staging rescue boats and aircraft, authorities said.

