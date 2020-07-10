  • World Magazine Logo
Hurricane Delta enters Gulf of Mexico

by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/07/20, 06:12 pm

Mexican officials have reported no deaths or injuries after the storm made landfall south of Cancun early Wednesday morning, but about one-third of the Yucatan peninsula lost power. Delta moved out over the Gulf as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Where is Delta headed next? The storm is moving toward Louisiana, where it could make landfall around Friday south of Morgan City. Delta will likely gain strength over the water and could again become a Category 3 hurricane. New Orleans could get anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of rain, according to forecasts. Louisiana officials are shoring up levees and sandbagging, and the Coast Guard is staging rescue boats and aircraft, authorities said.

Dig deeper: Get the latest updates at the National Hurricane Center’s website.

Rachel Lynn Aldrich

Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.

