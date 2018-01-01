Hurricane death toll still rising in Florida

A man who was helping his family clear debris from Hurricane Michael died Thursday when a tree fell on him, the Gulf County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office reported. Brad Price, 49, is the 35th person reported dead from last week’s Category 4 storm and its aftereffects. Florida has confirmed 25 storm-related deaths, many from falling trees in the heavily forested Panhandle region. Michael also killed 10 people in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, where most were caught in flash flooding. With power still out in much of the Panhandle and thousands of buildings destroyed or damaged by the storm, residents are finding driving times doubled, fuel in short supply, and the danger of looting multiplied if they venture out of their damaged homes. The Florida National Guard continues to make rounds throughout the Panhandle to distribute food, water, and supplies.