Hunter Biden’s business partner vouches for emails

Tony Bobulinski said Thursday he met with Joe Biden during his vice presidency to discuss the family’s business dealings with a Chinese corporation. At a news conference ahead of the presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., the former Biden business partner brought three phones he said would corroborate his claims. The New York Post reported Bobulinski corroborated the authenticity of several emails found on a laptop alleged to have belonged to Joe Biden’s son Hunter. They appear to include records of monetary deals with Chinese corporation CEFC. Bobulinski attended the debate as President Donald Trump’s guest.

What happens next? Bobulinski agreed to speak with the FBI on Friday. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., plans to have Bobulinski to testify.

