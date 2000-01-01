Hundreds trapped by deadly fires in Greece

At least 74 people have died in wildfires that raged through seaside resorts near Athens, Greece. The blazes that broke out Monday were the deadliest in decades to hit the country, which endures fires every year. This round trapped thousands of people on beaches, roads, and in homes. Coast guard boats patrolled the shores near areas hit by fires Tuesday after more than 700 people trapped by quick-moving blazes needed rescuing from beaches or the sea. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared three days of national mourning for those killed. The fires had largely abated by Tuesday afternoon, but two main blazes still burned near Athens.